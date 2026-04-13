The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist | At the Movies

“The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist” is as simple and complicated as its title. Director Daniel Roher, who’s on-camera for most of the film, directed the film with Charlie Tyrell. Roher won an Oscar, documentary feature, “Navalny” (2022), about the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his poisoning. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Documentary film.

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(Original air-date: 4/13/26)

