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At the Movies

Hoppers | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT

In “Hoppers,” the latest Disney-Pixar animation feature film, Mabel Tanaka (voiced by Piper Curda), a college student, stumbles upon a “hoppers” lab experiment by her professor Dr. Samantha Fairfax (voiced by Kathy Najimy). Mabel’s human consciousness accidentally “hops,” or is transferred, to a mechanical beaver. Mabel meets King George (voiced by Bobby Moynihan), Beaver leader of the forest animals. They battle with the Mayor of Beaverton, Jerry Generazzo (voiced by John Hamm), whose re-election platform is built on completing a highway bypass through the forest. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy, Adventure, Science-Fiction, Animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 3/23/26)

Tags
At the Movies HoppersDisney-PixaranimationAdventure ComedyMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
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