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At the Movies

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published March 16, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT
Man on the Run
/
IMDb

“Paul McCartney: Man On The Run,” by Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville (“20 Feet From Stardom”), is about how Paul McCartney took flight from The Beatles with his rock band, Wings. The present-day McCartney narrates concert, home movie and newsreel footage that constitutes the bulk of the film in between lots of Wings’ hits (including “Band On The Run,” “Live And Let Die,” “Listen To What The Man Said,” “Jet,” “Silly Love Songs,” “Mull Of Kintyre”). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Music Documentary film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 3/16/26)

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At the Movies Paul McCartney: Man on the RunDocumentaryThe BeatlesMusicMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
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