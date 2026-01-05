Blue Moon | At the Movies

“Blue Moon” takes places in Sardi’s, the legendary Broadway theater district restaurant, during the March 31, 1943, opening night party for the musical, “Oklahoma!,” first collaboration of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. It was a huge hit and became a landmark for Broadway musicals. During the evening at Sardi’s restaurant, Lorenz Hart (Ethan Hawke) reveals his insecurities about his songwriting partnership with Richard Rodgers, and his obsession with Elizabeth Weiland (Margaret Qualley) as he chats with the restaurant’s bartender Eddie (Bobby Cannavale), the “Stuart Little” and “Charlotte’s Web” children’ book author E. B. White (Patrick Kennedy) and the restaurant piano player Morty (Jonah Lees). Lorenz Hart confronts Richart Rodgers (Andrew Scott) in several uncomfortable conversations about their collaborations and the musical, “Oklahoma!” “Blue Moon” is directed by Richard Linklater, a frequent director of films starring Ethan Hawke. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Drama, Comedy, Biography.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 1/5/26)

