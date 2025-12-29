Avatar: Fire and Ash | At the Movies

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” is third in the franchise by writer-director James Cameron. The film was made simultaneously from 2017 to 2020 with “Avatar: the Way Of Water” (2022), sequel to the original “Avatar” (2009). The main “Avatar” cast is back, including: Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), Britain Dalton (Lo’ak), Jack Champion (Spider) and Kate Winslet (Ronal). New to the cast is Oona Chaplin (Varang, the villain). The characters in “Avatar: Fire and Ash” seem as real as actual actors. The actors underneath the CGI bring them to life. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science-Fiction, Action, Adventure, Epic.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 12/29/25)

