Tron: Ares | At the Movies

The movie, “Tron: Ares,” is an immersive experience. The sense is that of not only playing a video game but being in a video game. Augmented by a pounding industrial-strength rock soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Tron: Ares” turns the movie theater into a discotheque nightclub. Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges star. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science-Fiction, Action, Adventure film.

(Original air-date: 10/20/25)

