© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's 2025 Fall Membership Drive with a donation. Call 610-758-8810 or tap here. 🤍
At the Movies

Tron: Ares | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Tron: Ares
/
IMDb

The movie, “Tron: Ares,” is an immersive experience. The sense is that of not only playing a video game but being in a video game. Augmented by a pounding industrial-strength rock soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Tron: Ares” turns the movie theater into a discotheque nightclub. Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges star. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science-Fiction, Action, Adventure film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 10/20/25)

Tags
At the Movies Tron: AresJared LetoGreta LeeEvan PetersGillian AndersonJeff BridgesMovie Reviewscience fiction
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content