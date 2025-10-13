© 2025
At the Movies

The Smashing Machine | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published October 13, 2025 at 2:59 PM EDT
The Smashing Machine
IMDb

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the World Wrestling Entertainment professional wrestler turned movie star and Freedom High School, Bethlehem Area School District, graduate, portrays Mark Kerr, a Mixed Martial Arts champion, in the movie, “The Smashing Machine.” Emly Blunt co-stars as Kerr’s wife. “The Smashing Machine” is directed and edited by Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”) from his own screenplay. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Drama Sports.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 10/13/25)

At the Movies The Smashing MachineDwayne "The Rock" Johnsonbiographical dramaMovie Review
