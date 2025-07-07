© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies

F1: The Movie | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published July 7, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
F1: The Movie
/
IMDb

In “F1:The Movie,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) returns to the Formula One racing team of Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), which has rookie driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). The plan is for the experienced driver to mentor the new driver for the 2023 season. Sonny and Joshua don’t get along on or off the racetrack. This leads to spectacular ego clashes and racetrack crashes. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Motorsports Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 7/7/25)

Tags
At the Movies F1: The MovieBrad PittDamson IdrisJavier BardemdramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content