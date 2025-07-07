F1: The Movie | At the Movies

In “F1:The Movie,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) returns to the Formula One racing team of Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), which has rookie driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). The plan is for the experienced driver to mentor the new driver for the 2023 season. Sonny and Joshua don’t get along on or off the racetrack. This leads to spectacular ego clashes and racetrack crashes. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Motorsports Drama.

(Original air-date: 7/7/25)