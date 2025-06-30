© 2025
At the Movies

Elio | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published June 30, 2025 at 5:01 PM EDT
“Elio” is a beautiful film about the beauty of the solar system and the beauty of finding one’s place and one’s self in it. The Pixar Animation Studios feature film is about a boy’s fascination with outer space. The boy, Elio Solís (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), at age 11 has faced a lot of loss in his life, including the death of his parents. Elio’s guardian is his Aunt Olga (voiced by Zoe Saldaña). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science-Fiction Adventure film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 6/30/25)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
