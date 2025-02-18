Dog Man | At the Movies

© 2025
At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published February 18, 2025 at 9:22 AM EST
Dog Man
/
IMDb

“Dog Man,” an animated feature film, is based on the children’s book series of the same title by Dav Pilkey. In the movie, Dog Man’s arch-nemesis is Petey (voiced by Pete Davidson). The film’s dialogue is frequently funny. The character voices (Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Ricky Gervais, Lucas Hopkins Calderon) are great. The very creative animation what makes “Dog Man” worth seeing. Paul Willistein reviews the Animation Comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 2/17/25)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
