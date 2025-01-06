© 2025
At the Movies

A Complete Unknown | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published January 6, 2025 at 2:56 PM EST
A Complete Unknown
IMDb

“A Complete Unknown” takes its movie title from Bob Dylan’s hit, “Like a Rolling Stone.” In the biopic time frame, 1961-1965, Dylan (a stunning Timothée Chalamet) arrives from Hibbing, Minn., to visit his music troubadour hero, Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy). Dylan’s association with Pete Seeger (an amazing Edward Norton), relationship with Suze Rotolo, named Sylvie Russo in the film (a remarkable Elle Fanning) and romance with Joan Baez (a wonderful Monica Barbaro) are woven into a fascinating story directed by James Mangold. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Music, Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 1/6/25)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
