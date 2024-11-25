© 2024
At the Movies

Saint Nick of Bethlehem | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published November 25, 2024 at 5:06 PM EST
Saint Nick of Bethlehem
IMDb

Bethlehem native and Hollywood actor-director-producer Daniel Roebuck glides “Saint Nick of Bethlehem” in for a landing at Lehigh Valley theaters and beyond. The heartfelt feature film, set in Bethlehem and filmed in Bethlehem, was co-written and co-directed by Roebuck. “The Christmas City” is a great locale for a story about a man named Nick (Roebuck) who gets in touch with his inner Santa. Also starring: Cathy Moriarty (Oscar nominee, supporting actress, “Raging Bull”), Duane Whitaker (“Pulp Fiction”), Marsha Dietlein, Jennifer Porrata and Timothy E. Goodwin. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Family, Drama Romance film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 11/25/24)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
