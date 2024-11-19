© 2024
At the Movies

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:26 PM EST
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
/
IMDb

It may not be “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” but it’s pretty good. Judy Greer (TV’s “Arrested Development”; “Jurassic World,” “27 Dresses,” “The Village” movies) rescues the local church’s annual event from a takeover by untamed youth, or maybe the youths rescue her and the church. Dallas Jenkins (director, “What If ...” ; TV’s “The Chosen”) directs the big cast of youngsters with entertaining results. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Family, Comedy, Drama.

Tags
At the Movies The Best Christmas Pageant EverJudy GreerChristmascomedy-dramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
