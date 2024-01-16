Migration | At the Movies

“Migration” is an entertaining feature animation film. Dad mallard, Mack (voiced by Kumail Nanjiani), wants to winter at picturesque New England Moosehead Lake that he, his wife Pam (voiced by Elizabeth Banks) and their family call home rather than take flight on the annual migration. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure Animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/15/24)