“The Boy and The Heron” is said to be the final feature animation film from Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki (Oscar recipient, “Spirited Away,” 2001). “The Boy and the Heron” is a mythic journey into the world of Miyazaki. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Animation, Adventure, Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/18/23)