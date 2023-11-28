The Holdovers | At the Movies

Alexander Payne directs Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers,” a charming film that is as wise as it is wistful, as gentle as it is harsh and as satisfying a time as you can have at the movies as the Hollywood award season gets underway. The film takes place at a New England prep school where Giamatti is an instructor. The film costars Da’Vine Joy Randolph as the school’s cafeteria administrator and newcomer Dominic Sessa as the student left behind during the Christmas season holiday break. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy, Drama.

