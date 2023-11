“The Marvels,” who are Carol Danvers-Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), strikes the latest blow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not for the MCU, but potentially against the entire franchise. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Fantasy film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/20/23)