The Equalizer 3 | At the Movies

The Equalizer 3 reteams Denzel Washington, reprising his role as Defense Intelligence Agency officer Robert McCall, with director Antoine Fuqua. This time, McCall teams with a CIA agent (Dakota Fanning) to track a drug smuggling operation in Italy that threatens the residents of a small town. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the crime action thriller.

(Original air-date: 9/11/23)