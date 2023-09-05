© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies

Gran Turismo | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published September 5, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
Gran Turismo
/
Facebook

Gran Turismo is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), who went from being a "Gran Turismo" gamer to a driver in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and international sports car races.

The movie, directed by Neill Blomkamp (director, Elysium; District 9), costars David Harbour (TV’s Stranger Things), Orlando Bloom (The Lord Of The Rings) and Djimon Hounsou (two-time Oscar nominee, Blood Diamond; In America). Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama sports film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/4/23)

Tags
At the Movies Gran TurismoArchie MadekweNeill BlomkampDavid HarbourDjimon HounsouOrlando BloomRacingSportsdramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content
  • Blue Beetle | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    Blue Beetle is based on a lesser-known comic book superhero from DC Comics. The movie has a Latino cast in the lead roles, including Xolo Maridueña as Jaime aka Blue Beetle, said to be the first Latino superhero.