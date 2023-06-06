© 2023
At the Movies

The Little Mermaid | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published June 6, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT
The Little Mermaid, a Disney animation classic, gets the live-action makeover, with new versions of the original songs. Halle Bailey, in the title role of Princess Ariel, sings several of the well-known hits. Melissa McCarthy is Ursula the Sea Witch. Javier Bardem is King Triton. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the animated fantasy film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/5/23)

At the Movies The Little MermaidHalle BaileyMelissa McCarthyPrincess ArielanimationDisneyLive-ActionFantasyMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
