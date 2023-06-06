The Little Mermaid | At the Movies

The Little Mermaid, a Disney animation classic, gets the live-action makeover, with new versions of the original songs. Halle Bailey, in the title role of Princess Ariel, sings several of the well-known hits. Melissa McCarthy is Ursula the Sea Witch. Javier Bardem is King Triton. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the animated fantasy film.

(Original air-date: 6/5/23)