At the Movies

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published May 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT
Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is an origin story by returning screenwriter-director James Gunn about Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper). Also back on the Guardians team, led by Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Star-Lord), are Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax), Sean Gunn (Kraglin) and Karen Gillan (Nebula), who are up against Chukwudi Iwuji (The High Evolutionary). Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the science fiction action comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/15/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
