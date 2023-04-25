© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Air | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published April 25, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT
Air-FB.jpg
Ana Carballosa/Amazon Studios
/
Facebook
Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro and Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser in "Air."

Ben Affleck directs Air and stars as Nike's Phil Knight in the fact-based movie about how Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) signed the NBA superstar Michael Jordan to a Nike endorsement deal for the Air Jordan athletic shoe. The film also stars Viola Davis as Michael Jordan's mother Deloris and and Jason Bateman as a Nike executive. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the sports drama film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/24/23)

Tags
At the Movies AirBen AffleckMatt DamonViola DavisJason BatemanMichael JordanNikeSportsdramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content