Women Talking is nominated in the 2023 Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film, directed by Sarah Polley, who wrote the screenplay adapted from the novel, stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/13/23)