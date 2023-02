EO is about a circus performer, a donkey named EO, and his travels and travails in Italy and Poland after the circus shuts down. The film, directed by acclaimed director Jerzy Skolimowski, is the Polish entry nominated for an international feature film Oscar. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama.

(Original air-date: 2/6/23)