© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who contributed to WDIY's 2022 Year-End Membership Drive! We couldn't be here without you.
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Spirited | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published December 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST
Spirited-Apple.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Apple TV+ Press

Spirited is an all-singing, all-dancing take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol - the classic tale of Scrooge, time-traveling, spirits and redemption. The high-energy movie, with dazzling choreography and catchy songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar recipients, La La Land), stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the musical comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/19/22)

Tags
At the Movies SpiritedBenj PasekJustin PaulWill FerrellRyan ReynoldsA Christmas CarolHolidaysChristmasmusicalComedyMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content
  • tar-poster2.jpg
    Tár | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    In Tár, Cate Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, the high-powered conductor of a Berlin symphony orchestra. Life and career hits some sour notes for Lydia. Look for an Oscar actress nomination for Blanchett.