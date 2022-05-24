The Duke | At the Movies

The Duke is based on a true story about the theft of a Francisco Goya painting, The Duke of Wellington from The National Gallery in London, England. The film stars Oscar recipients Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. It’s the last theatrical feature film directed by Roger Michell (Notting Hill, Hyde Park on Hudson, My Cousin Rachel) before his passing. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the historical drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/23/22)