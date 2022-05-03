© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

The Northman | At the Movies

Published May 3, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
TheNorthman.png

The Northman is an unrelenting, brutal, fictionalized retelling of a Viking saga. Alexander Skarsgård stars as Amleth, a Norseman prince, opposite Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman. Also staring are Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe. Director Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse) takes us on the gruesome journey. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action-adventure drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/2/22)

Tags

At the Movies The NorthmanAlexander SkarsgårdAnya Taylor-JoyNicole KidmanEthan HawkeWillem DafoeVikingsaction-adventuredramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content
  • FBD.jpg
    Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore continues, with diminishing box office returns, the Wizarding World and Harry Potter legacy. Jude Law stars in the third installment of the prequels as Albus Dumbledore. Also starring with a lot of wand waving are Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) and Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski).