At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore | At the Movies

Published April 26, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT
ATM4-25.jpg

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore continues, with diminishing box office returns, the Wizarding World and Harry Potter legacy. Jude Law stars in the third installment of the prequels as Albus Dumbledore. Also starring with a lot of wand waving are Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) and Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski). Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the fantasy adventure film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/25/22)

Tags

At the Movies Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of DumbledoreJude LawHarry PotterWizarding WorldMads MikkelsenEddie RedmayneDan FoglerFantasyadventureMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
