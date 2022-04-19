Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | At the Movies

© 2022
Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) is back to get more rings in the combination live-action, animation feature Sonic the Hedgehog 2, based on the Sega video game. Returning is Sonic’s nemesis Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey in a live-action role), who joins Idris Elba voicing the role of Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic’s other nemesis. Tails, voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey and James Marsden, who returns as Tom, join the sequel adventure. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the science fiction, action comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/18/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
