At the Movies

American Underdog | At the Movies

Published February 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST
With the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams facing off Feb. 13 in NFL Super Bowl LVI, American Underdog provides an insider’s view of the NFL. The inspirational movie tells the story of Kurt Warner, the quarterback who led the St. Louis Rams to win Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000. The fact-based film provides insights into the career of Warner (Zachary Levi) and his marriage with Brenda (Anna Paquin). Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the sports biography drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/7/22)

At the Movies American UnderdogZachary LeviAnna PaquinKurt WarnerSuper BowlFootballbiographical dramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
