A Closer Look

Leaving No One Behind with Alison Pickel, Tony Iannelli, and Pat Witmer | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published December 22, 2025 at 3:18 PM EST

On this episode, Laurie Hackett is joined by Alison Pickel and Tony Iannelli of the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce to talk about the Chamber's role in the region. They share why they think the Chamber is so successful and their bottom-up approach to determining priorities.

Then, Laurie talks with Tony Iannelli and Pat Witmer of B. Braun about their Campaign for Community Development, which makes sure smaller communities in the region aren't left behind, and to explore the value of collaboration.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/22/25)

Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
