© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Closer Look

"Together We Win, Together We Fail" with Marta Boulos JeBran and Chip Hurd | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published August 25, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Hackett sits down with Marta Boulos JeBran, Director of Government and Community Affairs at Crayola, to talk about how the company's culture encourages a giving spirit. She talks about her involvement in other organizations and how her Lebanese identity pushes her to serve those around her.

Then, Laurie Hackett is joined by Chip Hurd, Chief Philanthropy Officer at the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, to explore how the community fuels the organization's success. Chip talks about he biggest changes he's seen since starting in his role, the importance of data, and why he's hopeful for the future.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/25/25)

Tags
A Closer Look Marta Boulos JeBranCrayolaChip HurdUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyCommunityPhilanthropy
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
Related Content