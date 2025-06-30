© 2025
A Closer Look

"We Are Barrier Breakers" with Judy Harris and Keith Lampman-Perlman | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published June 30, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks with Judy Harris, a leading partner with Norris McLaughlin Law Firm, to talk about her journey to her current position and her involvement in several area nonprofits. She talks about the initiatives she's most passionate about and her motivations for giving back.

Then, Laurie welcomes Keith Lampman-Perlman, Development Director with ProJeCt of Easton, to talk about the organization's services. He shares the story of how he came to his current role and their mission to give a hand up, not a hand out.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/30/25)

A Closer Look Judy HarrisNorris McLaughlin Law FirmKeith Lampman-PerlmanProject of EastonnonprofitsLehigh Valley
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
