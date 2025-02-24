"Caring Is the Greatest Gift" with Susan Drexinger and Candi Staurinos | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks first with Susan Drexinger, Co-Founder of Sincere Event Co., a company that helps organizations put together unique and purposeful events. Susan shares where her passion for these events comes from, and her belief in flipping the traditional upside down.

Then, Laurie sits down with Candi Staurinos, Director of Community Engagement and Impact at Zoellner Arts Center, to dive into the organization's identity as more than just a building for performances. She shares her belief in the importance of the arts, skills she transfers between her work, and her advice for people looking to get involved in the community.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/24/25)