"Show Up and Roll Up Your Sleeves" with Laura McHugh, Ryan Griffiths, and Tom Groves | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett welcomes Laura McHugh and Ryan Griffiths to talk about their roles in the creation of a state-of-the-art lifestyle center in Upper Macungie Township. They discuss the new recreational opportunities the building will offer, the decade of work that's gone into bringing it to life, and the excitement spreading throughout the community.

Then, Laurie talks with Tom Groves, Chair of the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, about his journey to the role and his passion for serving in the country's sixth largest Chamber. He shares a glimpse into his love for doing good work, which he explains came largely from his father, and talks about the community-driven work being done by the Chamber.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/30/24)