Giving Is A Life with Brittany Keal and John Dodds | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett welcomes Brittany Keal, Vice President of Diversity Councils at the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber, and John Dodds, a host at WDIY, a board member of VNA at St. Luke's, and so much more, to discuss getting involved young and continuing throughout your life.

They talk about their inspirations and reasons for getting involved and the greatness they've seen their organizations create. They also share stories of people they've seen change for the better as a result of volunteering their time.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/25/23)