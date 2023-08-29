Reaching Your Full Potential, In Business and Life: Nakia Flowers, Yusuf Dahl, and Ignacio Patricio | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett begins by welcoming Nakia Flowers, a volunteer board member with Via of the Lehigh Valley to talk about how the nonprofit serves people with disabilities, Nakia's personal history with Via, how faith shapes her approach to volunteering, and more.

Then, Laurie sits down with two members of the Real Estate Lab, co-founder Yusuf Dahl and program graduate Ignacio Patricio. They talk about how the organization brings together partners and resources to educate participants about real estate, how it provides hands-on and networking opportunities, and what it can teach both prospective brokers and buyers about getting a home that builds generational wealth.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/28/23)