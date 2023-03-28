© 2023
A Closer Look

An Artistic and Well-Educated Future: Karl Stirner's Melissa Starace and CIS's Tim Mulligan | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published March 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT
For this month's episode of A Closer Look, Laurie Hackett begins by welcoming Melissa Starace, volunteer Board Chair for the Karl Stirner Arts Trail in Easton. They talk about the trail's namesake, its interconnectedness with different aspects of the community, as well as Melissa's personal inspirations and motivational quote.

Then, Laurie speaks with Tim Mulligan, President/CEO of Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania about his organization's mission and activities to help students build bright futures. They also talk about commemorating CIS's 40th anniversary, the organization's graduation rate, volunteer opportunities, and more.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/27/23)

A Closer Look
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
