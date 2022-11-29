ArtsQuest's Vicki Doule and New Bethany Ministries' Marc Rittle | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett welcomes Vicki Doule, Senior Vice President at BSI Corporate Benefits and Chair of the ArtsQuest Board of Trustees for a conversation about the nonprofit's holiday events, volunteering opportunities, as well as how Vicki's experiences have carried over into her role on the ArtsQuest board.

Then Laurie welcomes Marc Rittle, Executive Director of New Bethany Ministries to dive deeper into the organization's history and mission, and its various programs like Humans of New Bethany and the upcoming Luminaria Night. Marc also talks about his own inspiration, and how he knew that working in community and homelessness prevention was right for him.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/28/22)