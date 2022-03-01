The Century Promise's Yusuf Dahl and BASD's Dr. Joseph Roy | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett takes a closer look at nonprofit organizations in the Lehigh Valley with guest Yusuf Dahl, Executive Director of The Century Promise, whose mission is a "cradle-to-career" path for young people in the Allentown School District.

Laurie is then joined by Dr. Joseph Roy, Superintendent of the Bethlehem Area School District to chat about how the district collaborates with area nonprofits and BASD's own nonprofit foundation.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/28/22)