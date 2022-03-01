© 2022
The Century Promise's Yusuf Dahl and BASD's Dr. Joseph Roy | A Closer Look

Published March 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST
1 of 2  — ACL228-1.jpg
Yusuf Dahl (left) and Laurie Hackett (right)
2 of 2  — ACL228-2.jpg
Laurie Hackett (left) and Dr. Joseph Roy (right)

Laurie Hackett takes a closer look at nonprofit organizations in the Lehigh Valley with guest Yusuf Dahl, Executive Director of The Century Promise, whose mission is a "cradle-to-career" path for young people in the Allentown School District.

Laurie is then joined by Dr. Joseph Roy, Superintendent of the Bethlehem Area School District to chat about how the district collaborates with area nonprofits and BASD's own nonprofit foundation.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/28/22)

Tags

A Closer Look Yusuf DahlThe Century PromiseAllentown School Districtcradle to careerDr. Joseph RoyBethlehem Area School DistrictFoundationnonprofitsLehigh Valley
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
