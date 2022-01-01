Tim Dangler is a rotating host of The World Blend, Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Tim began his musical journey as a kid listening to everything and anything his older brothers brought home on vinyl from “The Music Scene” in the old Whitehall Mall. Mixed in with the mostly heavy rock LP offerings was Steely Dan’s The Royal Scam & of course Aja. Transforming stuff for a young lad. But he dug everything from Earth, Wind, and Fire to The Knack to Devo to the heavier offerings of say, Judas Priest, Deep Purple, and early Van Halen like most other kids back in the day. He also studied as a classical pianist in his youth.

A degree in Electronic Media from Kutztown University led to the audio/video world, starting a career as a freelance production specialist. During his time at Kutztown, he grew to love other genres of music as well: jazz, soundtracks, lounge, ambient, Americana, world. Some of his favorite discoveries included Pat Metheny and Lyle Mays, Miles Davis, Swing Out Sister, Tangerine Dream, and Andreas Vollenweider.

Tim has been an actor in a few shorts, music videos, and a feature along the way, having a blast doing something he never thought would be in the cards. Hosting The World Blend is another one of those happy unexpected life experiences that popped into his path thanks to his good friend Tom Ardizzone.