Sarah Schneider | WESA
Sarah Schneider is WESA's education reporter. From early learning to higher education, Sarah is interested in students and educators working to create more equitable systems. Sarah previously worked with news outlets in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Idaho. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale where she worked for the school newspaper, the Daily Egyptian.
In the last year, one in 12 Pennsylvania high school students reported attempting suicide while the number of kids experiencing anxiety and depression increased by nearly one quarter. That’s according to new data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual report on child well-being. WESA’s Sarah Schneider reports.