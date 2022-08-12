One in 12 PA High Schoolers Attempted Suicide Last Year, Report Finds

In the last year, one in 12 Pennsylvania high school students reported attempting suicide while the number of kids experiencing anxiety and depression increased by nearly one quarter. That’s according to new data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual report on child well-being. WESA’s Sarah Schneider reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/education/2022-08-08/one-in-12-pa-kids-attempted-suicide-last-year-advocates-want-more-counselors-social-workers

(Original air-date: 8/11/22)