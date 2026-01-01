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Latif Nasser

Radiolab Co-Host Host

Latif (rhymes with “what-if”) Nasser is co-host of the award-winning WNYC Studios show Radiolab, where he has covered everything from cone snails to precocious puberty to a Guantanamo Bay detainee who shares his name. His reporting on the show led to the naming of two quasi-moons in our solar system. In addition to his work in audio, Latif hosts and executive produces the Netflix science documentary series, Connected. He has also given two TED talks, and is a regular on the YouTube channel Veritasium.

He has a PhD from Harvard's History of Science department.

Follow Latif on Twitter.