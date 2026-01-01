Julie Potter

Julie is a fill-in music host for WDIY. She hosts programs on the station as-needed.

Under the name "Coach Julie," she has been serving the Special Needs Community for 17+ years. California born, but happily living in Bucks County, PA since 2020. Julie has volunteered for WDIY since 2024 at events around the community like the Cupid's Chase 5K, Lehigh Valley Mental Health Walk, and Easton Cemetery's Green Traill 5K.

Coach Julie flies back to California once a year to Facilitator of Fun (FOF) for Snoop Dogg's Special Stars a football league for children & adults with disabilities in Los Angles, CA.

Julie also works at the Doylestown YMCA as a Personal Trainer for Adults with Special Needs. She is also an Adapted swim coach at KickSmart in Doylestown.

Julie's formal education led to a Masters in Recreation Administration from California State University of Long Beach. Her Graduate Thesis was about the friendships that are created in a recreation environment between people with and without disabilities.

Julie has been leading camps, creating programs, coaching, teaching, and spreading joy in a variety of settings, from California, to Vermont, to Florida, and even as far as Guatemala.

Currently, CJulie is happily living in Pipersville, PA and eager to serve the Special Needs Community there. She launched a Social Club for Adults with disabilities in he summer of 2022 in partnership with Plumstead Parks and Recreation Department of which Julie is a committee member.