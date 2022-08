John has been a programmer on college, public and commercial radio in Canada, New York, Texas and now Pennsylvania. He helped KOOP Austin get on the air in 1994. Along the way, he has played folk and Celtic music in clubs and festivals including Musikfest and Celtic Classic, and been a music promoter in New York and Texas.

At WDIY, he is a valuable utility player, helping out with Blue Moon Cruising, Celtic Faire and other folk shows.