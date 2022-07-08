Cory Sharber | WHYY

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter at WHYY. Prior to his stint in Philadelphia, he spent four years between WVXU in Cincinnati and WKMS in Murray, Kentucky.

He’s picked up accolades at the city, state, and national levels, including a second-place finish for Best Sports Feature from the Public Media Journalists Association.

He’s covered everything from school board protests to political events, and even wrote an NPR piece on the Cincinnati Bengals’ appearance in Super Bowl LVI. Despite his fear of bugs, he did a podcast on the Brood X cicada emergence of 2021.

When he’s not out in the field, you can usually find him at a record store, at a concert, or rooting for whichever local sports team is playing that day. If you don’t see him out and about, he’s probably playing video games.