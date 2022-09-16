Aubri Juhasz | WHYY

Aubri Juhasz is WHYY News’ education reporter. She joined the station in 2022 after covering education in Southeast Louisiana.

Prior to WHYY, she covered education for WWNO in New Orleans, where she reported on the city’s unique all-charter public school system and the impact of frequent natural disasters on districts across the region. Juhasz was also a key member of the station’s breaking news team and received two regional Edward T. Murrow awards for her coverage of Hurricanes Laura and Ida, along with her colleagues.

Before that, she was a producer for NPR’s “All Things Considered,” where she helped lead the show’s technology and book coverage.

She grew up on Long Island and holds a bachelor’s degree in English and political science from Barnard College, Columbia University.