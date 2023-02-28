Pennsylvanians Near East Palestine Say They’ve Been Forgotten Across State Lines

The derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals a little more than two weeks ago has brought national attention to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio. But some of the people most impacted by the derailment live in Pennsylvania–in some cases just yards from the state line.

And WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports, they say they feel they’re being left out of the recovery.

(Original air-date: 2/21/23)