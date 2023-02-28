© 2023
PA State News

Pennsylvanians Near East Palestine Say They’ve Been Forgotten Across State Lines

By Oliver Morrison | WESA
Published February 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST
Ohio_Derailment_contractors_cleanup_2023.jpg
Environmental Protection Agency
Norfolk Southern contractors removing a burned tank car from the crash site.

The derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals a little more than two weeks ago has brought national attention to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio. But some of the people most impacted by the derailment live in Pennsylvania–in some cases just yards from the state line.

And WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports, they say they feel they’re being left out of the recovery.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 2/21/23)

Oliver Morrison | WESA
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA. He previously covered education, environment and health for PublicSource in Pittsburgh and, before that, breaking news and weekend features for the Wichita Eagle in Kansas. He started his career in New York reporting for local and national publications like City Limits and The Atlantic. He taught English and theater in the Arkansas Delta for seven years before switching careers in 2013. Oliver is a graduate of Deep Springs College, the University of Oxford and the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism.
