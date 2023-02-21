© 2023
Shapiro Criticizes Norfolk Southern’s Responses to Major Derailment, Chemical Spill

By Oliver Morrison | WESA
Published February 21, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST
Governor Shapiro Gives Second Update on East Palestine Train Derailment
Commonwealth Media Services
/
Unsplash
Gov. Josh Shapiro gives a second update on the East Palestine Train Derailment from Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters on Feb. 6, 2023.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is criticizing rail company Norfolk Southern’s response to a derailment last week near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border. WESA’s Oliver Morrison explains what Shapiro says the rail company did wrong.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern says the company did work with local and state agencies and says it called Shapiro's office to try to address his concerns.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 2/15/23)

